Crash involving semi-truck impacts traffic on WB I-96 at M-52

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Traffic on westbound I-96 at M-52 is impacted Monday morning due to a crash.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) reported the crash at around 8 a.m. on Nov. 27.

News 10 captured photos of the crash, where a semi-truck is rolled over on the side of the freeway.

