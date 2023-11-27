Advertise With Us

Crash involving semi-truck impacts traffic on WB I-96 at M-52

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 8:22 AM EST
INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Traffic on westbound I-96 at M-52 is impacted Monday morning due to a crash.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) reported the crash at around 8 a.m. on Nov. 27.

News 10 captured photos of the crash, where a semi-truck is rolled over on the side of the freeway.

