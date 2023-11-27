Advertise With Us

Corunna’s dream season ends with state championship loss

Cavaliers fall to Cougars.
By Joey Ellis
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 1:23 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DETROIT (WILX) - In what has been a dream high school football season for Division 5 darling Corunna, its journey to cap a historic season with its first ever state championship came up short on Sunday with a 21-7 loss to top-ranked Grand Rapids Catholic Central.

Even with the loss, the Cavaliers finished their season 13-1, which sets a new single-season program record for wins.

