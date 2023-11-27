Advertise With Us

Big Honor For MSU Women’s Runner

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Katie Osika has been named the Big Ten women’s cross country athlete of the year. Osika also finished a second straight season as an All American. Osika is a grad senior and is the sixth women in school history to be awarded the league’s cross country women’s athlete of the year.

