Big Honor For MSU Women’s Runner

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Katie Osika has been named the Big Ten women’s cross country athlete of the year. Osika also finished a second straight season as an All American. Osika is a grad senior and is the sixth women in school history to be awarded the league’s cross country women’s athlete of the year.

