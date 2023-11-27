Advertise With Us

Big Honor For LCC Cross Country Coach

Lansing Community College
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Community College’s Jim Robinson has been named national men’s junior college cross country coach of the year. He coaches both the men’s and women’s teams at LCC. The men’s team won the national division two championship this past fall. Robinson is in his ninth year as head coach.

