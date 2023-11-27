Big Honor For LCC Cross Country Coach

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Community College’s Jim Robinson has been named national men’s junior college cross country coach of the year. He coaches both the men’s and women’s teams at LCC. The men’s team won the national division two championship this past fall. Robinson is in his ninth year as head coach.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.