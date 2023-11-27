AI in the OR: McLaren pilots surgery of the future

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Prepping, Planning, and mentally preparing to put you under the knife. You probably hope your surgery team works like a well-oiled machine.

McLaren Greater Lansing has taken that phrase quite literally, unveiling a brand new team member in their operating room. Using artificial intelligence to complete surgery may sound like a thing of the future, but it’s happening right here in Mid-Michigan.

“We’ve installed an artificial intelligence augmented imaging system. So what this lets us do is do our jobs faster and safer, with less guesswork,” said Dr. Jordan Knepper, a Vascular Surgeon and the Medical Director of MSU Health Care’s Heart and Vascular Center.

They’re one of only 20 sites nationwide to pilot the technology and the only one in the mid-west. While AI won’t be the one holding the scalpel or completing the surgery, it’s an additional tool to give surgeons a detailed 3-D map of your anatomy.

“So before, even in the most advanced operating rooms, we’re going to be using a dry-erase marker on one of these screens behind us to kind of mark what we need to do and where. We’re able to now have predictive imaging, show us where we should go,” said Dr. Knepper.

Reducing radiation exposure, decreasing the need for contrast dye, and speeding up the process overall. Dr. Knepper says he never could have imagined a tool like this at the start of his career.

“The same case the weekend before took four hours, (it) took seven minutes this weekend because we didn’t have to hunt around and find. The computer lined it up perfectly, and it was kind of magical,” said Dr. Knepper.

He says they’re trying to use the technology as much as possible because it has worked so well. Treating more patients and more complex problems with fewer complications.

McLaren Greater Lansing uses this technology as part of a clinical trial focused on aneurysm surgery. They hope to expand the trial across the body over the course of the next year.

