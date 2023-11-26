Washington faces Detroit, aims to break 9-game slide

Washington Wizards (2-14, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (2-14, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington looks to break its nine-game losing streak with a victory against Detroit.

The Pistons are 2-8 in Eastern Conference games. Detroit ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference with 33.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Jalen Duren averaging 7.3.

The Wizards have gone 1-13 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington is 1-7 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Pistons average 10.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 fewer makes per game than the Wizards allow (13.1). The Wizards are shooting 48.1% from the field, 1.0% higher than the 47.1% the Pistons' opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cade Cunningham is averaging 22 points and 7.1 assists for the Pistons. Marvin Bagley III is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Kyle Kuzma is averaging 22.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Wizards. Jordan Poole is averaging 15.5 points and 3.2 assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 0-10, averaging 109.6 points, 44.2 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.2 points per game.

Wizards: 1-9, averaging 114.5 points, 39.4 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.9 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Bojan Bogdanovic: out (calf), Joe Harris: out (shoulder), Monte Morris: out (quad).

Wizards: Jordan Poole: day to day (ankle), Ryan Rollins: out (knee), Delon Wright: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.