Shopping small for the holidays after Black Friday in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - From Old Town to REO Town, Lansing shoppers showed up to support their small businesses on Small Business Saturday.

A day often treated as a holiday of its own, Small Business Saturday pushes consumers to seek out their local shops and vendors during the busiest shopping season of the year. While inflation has continued to put pressure on every wallet, business owners, and their patrons, like Alina Powers, are letting others know it’s still worth it to buy nearby.

Powers visited all of Lansing’s major shopping districts on Saturday, hoping to find some of those one-of-a-kind gifts that stand out among the rest.

“I like to come down here because you get to find a lot more cool, more personalized, homemade things,” Powers said. “Not something that’s mass-produced, like from a big box store.”

In Lansing’s Old Town neighborhood, small business owner Summer Schriner is keeping the shelves stocked with novelty socks, her “kooky” collection of ornaments, and other gear at Bad Annie’s. A cluster of other businesses joins Schriner’s store on Turner Street, Old Town’s designated “main street.” When people shop on their block, Schriner said those dollars spent go back into the pockets of people living and working locally.

“It’s the person who owns it, and the person who lives upstairs,” she said. “In Old Town, all of these stores, you’re going to be dealing with people who are the owners.”

Just around the corner, on Cesar E. Chavez Avenue, people stopped by Odd Nodd Art Supply to shop for the creatives in their lives. For owner Casey Sorrow, Small Business Saturday is about one thing.

“Seeing our wonderful customers and the support that they give us,” he said. “And who gives back to this community.”

Foot traffic was steady at the many secondhand and retro shops found on Washington Avenue in Lansing’s REO Town, like Vintage Junkies, a one-stop shop for all things vintage clothing and housewares. Owner Amy McMeeken said the high customer volume is great, but she knows inflation makes this holiday season tough to manage.

“It is kind of rocky, not sure how things are going to turn out,” she said. “So, I think it’s always important to remember these businesses need your support.”

Even when times are tough, it doesn’t keep shoppers like Kari Hanson from getting outside and exploring her city.

“It’s a beautiful day to get out walking,” she said. “Even if you don’t have the money to do so, I say get out and just come on down.”

Though Small Business Saturday only lasts a brief 24 hours, businesses across Mid-Michigan will keep their doors open through the holiday season, giving everyone a chance to buy nearby.

