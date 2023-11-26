Advertise With Us

New MSU Spartan head football coach Jonathan Smith lands in Lansing

1-on-1 with Oregon State football coach Jonathan Smith.
1-on-1 with Oregon State football coach Jonathan Smith.(KPTV)
By Seth Wells and WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - New Michigan State University Football Head Coach Jonathan Smith arrived in Lansing Sunday afternoon. The plane touched down shortly after 3:00 p.m. at the Capital Region International Airport. A group of Spartans were there to greet Smith as he got off the plane including Michigan State University Athletic Director Alan Haller, MSU Cheerleaders, and Sparty.

“I’m excited to be here, we are ready to go to work,” Smith said shortly after landing.

Smith took the Michigan State job after most recently coaching at his alma mater Oregon State University. During his time with the Beavers, Smith was named the 2022 PAC-12 Co-Coach of The Year. His Beavers this year finished with an (8-4) record and are headed to their third-straight bowl game.

Smith takes over an MSU program that struggled following the dismissal of former coach Mel Tucker. The Spartans finished the season (4-8) with just 2 wins in conference play.

MSU Football on X (formerly known as Twitter) posted the photo of Smith below while he was on the plane headed towards Mid-Michigan.

This article will be updated with more information shortly.

