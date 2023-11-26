Michigan lowers flags to half-staff for former first lady Rosalynn Carter

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Whitmer ordered the lowering of the U.S. and Michigan flags to half-staff on Saturday to honor the life of Rosalynn Carter.

The former first lady was married to President Jimmy Carter who has been in hospice since February.

Rosalynn Carter was 96 years old when she passed away at her home in Plains Georgia last weekend after spending time in hospice herself.

The Carters shared 77 years of marriage together.

Governor Whitmer said flags within the state capitol complex and on all public buildings and grounds will remain at half-staff across the state until further notice.

