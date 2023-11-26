Advertise With Us

Mason’s quest for first state championship comes up short to Forest Hills Central

Bulldogs finish season 13-1.(WILX)
By Joey Ellis
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DETROIT (WILX) - The Mason football team’s historic season came up just short in the Division 3 high school football state finals, falling 27-10 to Forest Hills Central.

The Bulldogs and Rangers traded field goals for much of the first half, before a late FHC touchdown gave it a 13-3 lead at the half.

Mason’s all-time leading rusher AJ Martel had a long afternoon, as an ankle injury limited him to just eight carries for 15 yards, including sitting out all of the second half, aside from the final few defensive snaps.

The Bulldogs cut into the lead with an 18-play scoring drive in the third quarter to cut the deficit to 10, before FHC popped off a 62-yard touchdown score, followed by a 25-yard pick-six to seal the Bulldogs’ fate.

