Advertise With Us

Lucky mistake leads to man winning $25,000 a year for life in lottery

Michael Sopejstal, 60, won $25,000 a year for life in Michigan's Lucky for Life lottery. He...
Michael Sopejstal, 60, won $25,000 a year for life in Michigan's Lucky for Life lottery. He says he plans to use some of the money to travel and then save the rest.(Source: Michigan Lottery via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 11:41 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A lucky mistake led to a big payday for an Illinois man who won $25,000 a year for life while visiting his favorite Michigan restaurant.

Michael Sopejstal, 60, says he has a favorite restaurant he likes to eat at in Michigan, so every few weeks, he makes the drive from his home in Illinois. He also makes sure to buy a Lucky for Life lottery ticket.

Usually, Sopejstal buys 10 or 20 chances, but in September, the gas station clerk accidentally gave him 10 chances on each ticket – and that mistake paid off.

Sopejstal won $25,000 a year for life after matching five of the numbers on his draw.

“I immediately started thinking about all the things I could do with the money,” he told the Michigan Lottery. “It was an amazing feeling!”

Sopejstal recently cashed in his ticket and opted for the one-time lump payment, which gets him $390,000. He says he plans to use some of the money to travel and then save the rest.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day declared for Sunday due to snow
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
MSU hires Jonathan Smith as new Spartan Football head coach
Fatalities reported in multi-car crash on Business 127 in Clinton County
St. Johns man dies in crash on Business 127 in Clinton County
FILE - On Nov. 17, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned consumers not to...
2 dead, dozens hospitalized in salmonella outbreak linked to cantaloupes in 32 states

Latest News

A day often treated as a holiday of its own, Small Business Saturday pushes consumers to seek...
Shopping small for the holidays after Black Friday in Lansing
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day declared for Sunday due to snow
Shopping small for the holidays after Black Friday in Lansing
Michigan lowers flags to half-staff for former first lady Rosalynn Carter
Producers Sid Krofft, left, and Marty Krofft arrive at the premiere of "Land of the Lost," at...
Marty Krofft, producer of colorful 1970s children’s TV shows, dies at 86