Jackson Lumen Christi beats Menominee 34-30(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 1:19 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson Lumen Christi has won the Division 7 football final against Menominee.

The 13-1 team took on Menominee at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday and won in a close game of 34-30. This is Lumen’s 13th state title and head coach Herb Brogan’s 11th title in 44 seasons.

They were the first game of the MHSAA 11-Player Football Finals with the next game putting Mason against Forest Hills Central.

The schedule goes as follows:

  • 9:30 a.m. - D7: Menominee vs Lumen Christi
  • 12:30 p.m. - D3: Forest Hills Central vs Mason
  • 4 p.m. - D5: GR Catholic Central vs Corunna
  • 7p.m. - D1: Belleville vs Southfield A&T

