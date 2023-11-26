Jackson Lumen Christi beats Menominee 34-30
DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson Lumen Christi has won the Division 7 football final against Menominee.
The 13-1 team took on Menominee at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday and won in a close game of 34-30. This is Lumen’s 13th state title and head coach Herb Brogan’s 11th title in 44 seasons.
They were the first game of the MHSAA 11-Player Football Finals with the next game putting Mason against Forest Hills Central.
