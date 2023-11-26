First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert: Our snow yesterday and overnight was just enough to cause slick spots on untreated roadway across the area. Most main roadways have been salted, but that is not the case on secondary roads. Be alert to changing conditions while on the roads today.

Most areas across Mid-Michigan picked up around an inch of snow Sunday into Sunday night with an area of low pressure that made its way across the state. Now our attention turns to Lake Effect Snow off of Lake Michigan that will make its way into Mid-Michigan at times today and tonight on a west to northwest wind. The heaviest snowfall will be near the lakeshore, but still an additional inch of snow will be possible in the Lansing and Jackson areas. Conditions may be right tonight for some more robust bands of snow to make it into parts of Calhoun, Branch and Hillsdale Counties. Today will be a chilly day with high temperatures near 30º. Tonight temperatures drop back into the teens.

Tuesday plan on a mix of clouds and sun. We still do hold on to a small chance of a few flurries or light snow showers passing through the area at times. Tuesday will be a colder day with highs in the upper 20s.

We start a warm-up Wednesday with highs in the mid 30s. Wednesday should be a mostly cloudy day. Temperatures return to the mid 40s Thursday with partly cloudy skies. Thursday night rain and snow showers are possible. We should transition rather quickly Friday to just rain showers. Highs Friday top out in the upper 30s to near 40º. After a dry day Saturday, more rain showers are expected Sunday. High temperatures this weekend will be in the low 40s.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 27, 2023

Average High: 42º Average Low 28º

Lansing Record High: 65° 1990

Lansing Record Low: 5° 1930

Jackson Record High: 67º 1990

Jackson Record Low: 7º 1930

