Advertise With Us

16-year-old recovering in hospital after shooting

There’s no threat to the public
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 7:41 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Lansing teenager is expected to be okay after being shot early Sunday morning.

Lansing Police responded to the 1200 Block of Mary Avenue in Lansing for a shooting just before 2 A.M.

A 16-year old Lansing boy was taken to the hospital by the Lansing Fire Department for non-life threatening injuries.

Police say there’s no threat to the public, and that they are still looking for a suspect.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Slippery Travel Possible
MSU hires Jonathan Smith as new Spartan Football head coach
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
Hundreds of people were at Tannenbaum Farms in Mason to carry on a generations-old tradition of...
Tannenbaum Farms draws large crowd for opening day of Christmas tree season
No. 3 Michigan beats No. 2 Ohio State 30-24 for 3rd straight win in rivalry

Latest News

A day often treated as a holiday of its own, Small Business Saturday pushes consumers to seek...
Shopping small for the holidays after Black Friday in Lansing
16-year-old recovering in hospital after shooting
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Slippery Travel Possible
WILX Weather Website 11/26/2023 AM
First Alert: First Inch or Two of Snow on Sunday