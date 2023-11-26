16-year-old recovering in hospital after shooting
There’s no threat to the public
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 7:41 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Lansing teenager is expected to be okay after being shot early Sunday morning.
Lansing Police responded to the 1200 Block of Mary Avenue in Lansing for a shooting just before 2 A.M.
A 16-year old Lansing boy was taken to the hospital by the Lansing Fire Department for non-life threatening injuries.
Police say there’s no threat to the public, and that they are still looking for a suspect.
