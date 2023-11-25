Tannenbaum Farms draws large crowd for opening day of Christmas tree season

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - The season of Thanksgiving is officially over, meaning the Christmas season has finally begun. It’s also the busiest day of the year for Christmas tree farms. According to the Michigan Christmas Tree Association, only Oregon and North Carolina produce more Christmas trees than our state.

On Friday, many Mid-Michiganders swapped their acorns for angels and went out to find that perfect tree.

“This is where we chop our Christmas trees,” Ethan Kingsley of Okemos said as he stood with his sister at Tannenbaum Farms.

In Mason, lots of people headed to Tannenbaum to chop down their own trees and partake in holiday magic. It’s a family-owned farm, selling Fraser Furs and making magical memories for their 40th year.

“I think it’s cool how my dad cuts down the tree,” said Ethan’s sister, Isabelle Kingsley.

Stretching 180 acres, the farm is packed full of people and their families every Black Friday.

“Well I think there’s so much pent-up demand to kick off the Christmas season,” said Laurie Koelling, the Owner at Tannenbaum Farms.

A tradition so popular, News 10 ran into our very own David Andrews who was taking home a big Blue Spruce with his family.

“There must’ve been 100 people in line when we got here this morning! So this is not just our tradition, but it’s a tradition for a lot of families in Mid-Michigan,” said Andrews.

Bringing in hundreds of people year after year, their opening day also brings in a very special man named Santa Claus.

Claus asked many children, “Do you know what you want for Christmas?”

In response, he got answers ranging from Squishmallows, to Legos, and Transformers. Kids had fun kicking off the most wonderful time of the year with the big man himself.

“You know what this is?” asked jolly Saint Nick as he showed off a key around his neck, “That’s a magic key (so) I can get into houses that don’t have chimneys.”

Visitors were jumping for joy, and jumping into his lap, hopeful to prove worthy of the nice list.

“When my brother’s candy cane fell on the ground, I gave him mine,” William Brown of East Lansing said to Claus.

“Really?! Well, that’s very nice of you,” Claus replied.

Many families even brought their furry family members with them to help sniff out the best trees and start the countdown to Santa’s next visit.

Tannenbaum Farms is also participating in ‘Trees for Troops’ - a program that donates Christmas trees to families on military bases. Visitors to the farm can write letters to those families, which will be sent on Tuesday with the trees.

Read next: Black Friday shopping kicks off in Mid-Michigan

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.