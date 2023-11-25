Advertise With Us

MSU hires Jonathan Smith as new Spartan Football head coach

(Mark Ylen | AP)
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Oregon State Football Coach Jonathan Smith has been named Michigan State University’s 26th head football coach.

On Saturday, MSU announced that Smith will be introduced at a press conference on campus early next week.

“Today is an exciting day for Michigan State as we welcome Jonathan Smith, wife Candice, and children Robert, Bella and Charles to our Spartan family,” said MSU Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Alan Haller. “Jonathan has a proven track record of success, building the Oregon State program from the ground up by implementing a plan resulting in sustained historic success for the Beavers. He’s been a part of championship staffs, coached in the College Football playoff, and understands what’s required to be successful at the highest level, learning from some of the game’s most successful coaches.”

Smith has been the head coach at Oregon State since 2018 with an overall record in that time was 34–35.

This comes after former MSU Football Coach Mel Tucker was fired as head coach after he became embroiled in controversy after a USA Today report alleged Tucker had nonconsensual phone sex with a woman working with the football team on violence education. The report said a woman working with the football program on violence education claimed that Tucker performed nonconsensual phone sex with her.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day declared for Sunday due to snow
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
Fatalities reported in multi-car crash on Business 127 in Clinton County
St. Johns man dies in crash on Business 127 in Clinton County
FILE - On Nov. 17, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned consumers not to...
2 dead, dozens hospitalized in salmonella outbreak linked to cantaloupes in 32 states
Gov. Mike DeWine of Ohio (left, wearing a blue tie) and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan have...
The Game and The Wager: Michigan, Ohio governors place friendly wager ahead of Saturday showdown

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day declared for Sunday due to snow
Some light snow is on the way Sunday and it has been declared a First Alert Weather Day.
First Alert Weather Day due to first snow on Sunday
Hundreds of people were at Tannenbaum Farms in Mason to carry on a generations-old tradition of...
Tannenbaum Farms draws large crowd for opening day of Christmas tree season
According to the Michigan Christmas Tree Association, only Oregon and North Carolina produce...
Tannenbaum Farms draws large crowd for opening day of Christmas tree season