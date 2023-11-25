MSU hires Jonathan Smith as new Spartan Football head coach

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Oregon State Football Coach Jonathan Smith has been named Michigan State University’s 26th head football coach.

On Saturday, MSU announced that Smith will be introduced at a press conference on campus early next week.

“Today is an exciting day for Michigan State as we welcome Jonathan Smith, wife Candice, and children Robert, Bella and Charles to our Spartan family,” said MSU Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Alan Haller. “Jonathan has a proven track record of success, building the Oregon State program from the ground up by implementing a plan resulting in sustained historic success for the Beavers. He’s been a part of championship staffs, coached in the College Football playoff, and understands what’s required to be successful at the highest level, learning from some of the game’s most successful coaches.”

Smith has been the head coach at Oregon State since 2018 with an overall record in that time was 34–35.

A new era of Spartan Football is here!



Please welcome Jonathan Smith as the 26th Head Coach in program history.



📰 | https://t.co/cianmGIS3E#GoGreen pic.twitter.com/3lGTurivLF — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) November 25, 2023

This comes after former MSU Football Coach Mel Tucker was fired as head coach after he became embroiled in controversy after a USA Today report alleged Tucker had nonconsensual phone sex with a woman working with the football team on violence education. The report said a woman working with the football program on violence education claimed that Tucker performed nonconsensual phone sex with her.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.