Michigan State Falls to No. 11 Penn State at Ford Field

DETROIT – No. 11 Penn State defeated the Michigan State football team, 42-0, before a crowd 51,927 Friday night at Ford Field. It marked MSU’s second-ever game at the home of the Detroit Lions.

Spartan redshirt freshman quarterback Katin Houser was 11-of-19 passing for 87 yards. Redshirt sophomore Nathan Carter ran eight times for 39 yards, while redshirt junior tight end Maliq Carr had four catches for 34 yards.

Defensively, freshman linebacker Jordan Hall had a season-best 12 tackles, including an 8-yard sack, while senior safety Angelo Grose and redshirt junior linebacker Cal Haladay posted 10 stops apiece.

The Nittany Lion defense, which entered the game No. 2 in the FBS in total defense, held the Spartans to a season-low 53 yards of total offense.

SCORING SUMMARY

Penn State (10-2, 7-2 Big Ten) took its opening drive to the Spartan 25-yard line, but Aaron Brule registered a 7-yard sack to hold the Nittany Lions to a 49-yard field goal by Alex Felkins.

The Spartans then drove the ball 46 yards to the PSU 29-yard line on their opening possession, but Houser threw an interception to end the MSU scoring threat.

Although the Nittany Lions missed a field goal on their next possession, Felkins made his third attempt from 30 yards out at the beginning of the second quarter to make it 6-0 in favor of Penn State. Jordan Hall had an 8-yard sack on third-and-goal to force the field goal.

Penn State did convert on third-and-goal on its third series to go up, 13-0, with 4:51 left in the second quarter.

Michigan State threatened to score again toward the end of the half after Maliq Carr scampered down the field for a 29-yard reception to get to the PSU 25-yard line, but an intentional grounding penalty on the next play eventually forced MSU to punt on the possession.

In the second half, Penn State scored a touchdown on its first drive of the half, an 8-yard pass from Beau Pribula to Tyler Warren, and converted the 2-point conversion to make it 21-0 at the 10:13 mark in the third quarter. The Nittany Lions added another touchdown on a 2-yard run by Pribula with 4:13 remaining in the third.

In the fourth quarter, Penn State scored two more touchdowns to make the final 42-0.

Michigan State concludes the season with a 4-8 record (2-7 Big Ten).

