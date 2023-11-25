First Alert Weather Day declared for Sunday due to snow

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The News 10 First Alert Weather Team has declared the season’s first First Alert Weather Day due to a round of light snow that will move into Mid-Michigan on Sunday.

This First Alert Weather Day has been declared because this will be the season’s first widespread snowfall and it will coincide with a busy travel day following the Thanksgiving holiday.

The storm system that will bring the snow to the area will move in Sunday morning. The day will likely start off completely dry under cloudy skies. The snow will then move in from west to east and most of Mid-Michigan will be seeing snow before noon. This snow will then continue for most of the afternoon. In the evening, the storm system will begin to pull away but lake effect snow will then develop off of Lake Michigan and keep snow in the area Sunday night and into Monday. It will not be until later on Monday that all of the snow comes to an end.

Snow accumulations will be on the order of 1-2 inches for most of the area. It is possible that some slightly higher totals happen in areas where a lake effect snow persists for a bit longer. While this is not a heavy snow event, roads will likely become slippery Sunday afternoon. The slick and snow covered roads will continue Sunday night into Monday morning as well.

The highest snowfall totals in the state will be west of our area towards Lake Michigan.

Stay with News 10 for any future updates to the forecast.

