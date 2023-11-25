Advertise With Us

First Alert Weather Day declared for Sunday due to snow

The season’s first widespread snow is coming on Sunday.
Some light snow is on the way Sunday and it has been declared a First Alert Weather Day.
By Colton Cichoracki
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 5:24 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The News 10 First Alert Weather Team has declared the season’s first First Alert Weather Day due to a round of light snow that will move into Mid-Michigan on Sunday.

This First Alert Weather Day has been declared because this will be the season’s first widespread snowfall and it will coincide with a busy travel day following the Thanksgiving holiday.

The storm system that will bring the snow to the area will move in Sunday morning. The day will likely start off completely dry under cloudy skies. The snow will then move in from west to east and most of Mid-Michigan will be seeing snow before noon. This snow will then continue for most of the afternoon. In the evening, the storm system will begin to pull away but lake effect snow will then develop off of Lake Michigan and keep snow in the area Sunday night and into Monday. It will not be until later on Monday that all of the snow comes to an end.

Snow accumulations will be on the order of 1-2 inches for most of the area. It is possible that some slightly higher totals happen in areas where a lake effect snow persists for a bit longer. While this is not a heavy snow event, roads will likely become slippery Sunday afternoon. The slick and snow covered roads will continue Sunday night into Monday morning as well.

The highest snowfall totals in the state will be west of our area towards Lake Michigan.

Stay with News 10 for any future updates to the forecast.

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
Fatalities reported in multi-car crash on Business 127 in Clinton County
St. Johns man dies in crash on Business 127 in Clinton County
FILE - On Nov. 17, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned consumers not to...
2 dead, dozens hospitalized in salmonella outbreak linked to cantaloupes in 32 states
Gov. Mike DeWine of Ohio (left, wearing a blue tie) and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan have...
The Game and The Wager: Michigan, Ohio governors place friendly wager ahead of Saturday showdown
Workers block the entrance to the Rainbow Bridge border crossing between the U.S. and Canada,...
Victims in Niagara Falls border bridge crash identified as Western New York couple

Latest News

Some light snow is on the way Sunday and it has been declared a First Alert Weather Day.
First Alert Weather Day due to first snow on Sunday
Hundreds of people were at Tannenbaum Farms in Mason to carry on a generations-old tradition of...
Tannenbaum Farms draws large crowd for opening day of Christmas tree season
According to the Michigan Christmas Tree Association, only Oregon and North Carolina produce...
Tannenbaum Farms draws large crowd for opening day of Christmas tree season
Dolly Parton performs during halftime of an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and...
Dolly Parton kicks off Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign with dazzling halftime show
Stand-up comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish entertains guests at Laugh Factory Hollywood,...
Tiffany Haddish arrested on suspicion of DUI in Beverly Hills