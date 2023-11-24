Advertise With Us

Paris Hilton announces the arrival of a baby daughter, London

Paris Hilton poses at GQ's Men of the Year Party at Bar Marmont, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in...
Paris Hilton poses at GQ's Men of the Year Party at Bar Marmont, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Los Angeles.(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 10:36 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Paris Hilton had a Thanksgiving surprise to share: a daughter named London.

Hilton on Friday shared an Instagram photo of a pink baby outfit with “London” printed on the top.

“Thankful for my baby girl,” read the caption.

She followed with several Thanksgiving TikToks that further demystified the new arrival, including one in which she and husband Carter Reum chant “big brother” to their baby son Phoenix. London was welcomed via surrogate, Hilton’s representative confirmed to The Associated Press on Friday.

Hilton has been open about her journey to motherhood, freezing eggs and surrogacy. On her podcast earlier this year, Hilton had said that she was excited for Phoenix to have a baby sister named London.

“It’s my favorite city and I’ve always wanted to name my daughter London,” Hilton said at the time. “I had actually picked that name for a long time now, probably over 10 years. I always wanted London. I love that name for my daughter.”

Hilton and Reum announced the arrival of Phoenix, also via surrogate, in January. The couple married in a lavish ceremony in November 2021.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatalities reported in multi-car crash on Business 127 in Clinton County
St. Johns man dies in crash on Business 127 in Clinton County
Lansing Police identify men who died after shooting at apartment complex
St. Johns marching band students prepare for Detroit parade
St. Johns marching band students prepare for Detroit parade
WATCH: Lansing Police investigate report of shots fired on N High Street
Hall of Fame Inductees John Oates and Daryl Hall appear in the press room at the 2014 Rock and...
Daryl Hall gets restraining order against John Oates amid Hall & Oates legal battle

Latest News

In an effort to reduce fatal and injury crashes and to help keep the roadways safe this...
Michigan State Police, Ohio State Highway Patrol team up to sideline impaired driving during ‘The Game’
Palestinians look for survivors after an Israeli strike on the Gaza Strip in Rafah on Saturday,...
Hamas frees first batch of hostages under truce, including 13 Israelis, officials and reports say
Gov. Mike DeWine of Ohio (left, wearing a blue tie) and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan have...
The Game and The Wager: Michigan, Ohio governors place friendly wager ahead of Saturday showdown
Shoppers look over holiday merchandise on display at a Target store Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023,...
Retailers offer big deals for Black Friday but will shoppers spend?