Advertise With Us

Michigan State Police, Ohio State Highway Patrol team up to sideline impaired driving during ‘The Game’

Motorists are encouraged to dial #677 in Ohio or 911 in either state to report impaired drivers.
In an effort to reduce fatal and injury crashes and to help keep the roadways safe this...
In an effort to reduce fatal and injury crashes and to help keep the roadways safe this Saturday, troopers from both states will be cracking down on impaired drivers.(Michigan State Police)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 10:54 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Troopers from both Michigan and Ohio are putting the rivalry between their two states aside to keep the roadways safe on Saturday.

Michigan State Police and Ohio State Highway Patrol will team up to ‘sideline’ impaired driving during ‘The Game’ on Saturday. Both are reminding fans - whether you are heading to Ann Arbor this weekend, or hosting a party, ‘Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk.’ They ask that you make sure everyone has a safe and sober way to and from their destination.

“Getting behind the wheel impaired is a choice and it’s the wrong one,” said Col. James F. Grady II, director of the Michigan State Police. “Protect yourself and others on the road by avoiding distractions, wearing your seatbelt and only driving sober.”

This year, the game is in Ann Arbor, roughly a three-hour drive from Columbus and nearly 200 miles of driving between the two. With both fanbases being so passionate about their team, fans of the visiting team devotedly road trip to whichever stadium is hosting the game.

“The most effective way to keep this weekend safe on Ohio and Michigan roads is for all motorists to make safety-conscious decisions,” said Col. Charles A. Jones, Ohio State Highway Patrol superintendent. “Regardless of whether you are rooting for the team in Scarlet and Gray, or Maize and Blue, the keys to safe driving, like so many things, can be a habit. Simple practices like obeying posted speed limits, ensuring everyone is buckled up, and designating a driver can mean everyone can enjoy The Game safely and responsibly.”

Motorists are encouraged to dial #677 in Ohio or 911 in either state to report impaired drivers.

“No matter which team wins, you can be on the winning team by designating a sober driver,” says Michigan State Police.

Related: The Game and The Wager: Michigan, Ohio governors place friendly wager ahead of Saturday showdown

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatalities reported in multi-car crash on Business 127 in Clinton County
St. Johns man dies in crash on Business 127 in Clinton County
Lansing Police identify men who died after shooting at apartment complex
St. Johns marching band students prepare for Detroit parade
St. Johns marching band students prepare for Detroit parade
WATCH: Lansing Police investigate report of shots fired on N High Street
Hall of Fame Inductees John Oates and Daryl Hall appear in the press room at the 2014 Rock and...
Daryl Hall gets restraining order against John Oates amid Hall & Oates legal battle

Latest News

Gov. Mike DeWine of Ohio (left, wearing a blue tie) and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan have...
The Game and The Wager: Michigan, Ohio governors place friendly wager ahead of Saturday showdown
FILE - In this Sunday, Aug. 5, 2012 file photo South Africa's Oscar Pistorius starts in the...
South African Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius granted parole, will be released from prison on Jan. 5
A cold day for shopping today and we are tracking some light snow that is on the way this...
Cold but dry for today, light snow this weekend
Kids paint snow plows in Ingham County
Kids paint snow plows in Ingham County