Advertise With Us

Grandfather celebrates 100th birthday with friends and family on Thanksgiving Day

James Edward Key celebrated his 100th birthday on Thanksgiving Day. (Source: WTOC)
By Ethan Stamm and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) - A Georgia man celebrated a landmark birthday this Thanksgiving.

James Edward Key celebrated his 100th birthday surrounded by friends and family.

“Unexplainable. It’s just phenomenal,” his daughter Elizabeth Key-Lee said.

Key said hitting triple digits was his best birthday yet.

“The other ones were good, but this one is the best,” he said.

Family members of all generations showed up to help him celebrate his day.

“It’s just amazing, and I believe he was born on Thanksgiving Day 100 years ago,” Key-Lee said.

Key’s grandson Kayden said it’s reassuring knowing his grandfather is still celebrating a fruitful life.

“I check on him every summer and every Thanksgiving,” Kayden said.

Copyright 2023 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatalities reported in multi-car crash on Business 127 in Clinton County
St. Johns man dies in crash on Business 127 in Clinton County
Lansing Police identify men who died after shooting at apartment complex
St. Johns marching band students prepare for Detroit parade
St. Johns marching band students prepare for Detroit parade
WATCH: Lansing Police investigate report of shots fired on N High Street
Hall of Fame Inductees John Oates and Daryl Hall appear in the press room at the 2014 Rock and...
Daryl Hall gets restraining order against John Oates amid Hall & Oates legal battle

Latest News

Stand-up comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish entertains guests at Laugh Factory Hollywood,...
Tiffany Haddish arrested on suspicion of DUI in Beverly Hills
Shoppers look over holiday merchandise on display at a Target store Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023,...
Retailers offer big deals for Black Friday but will shoppers spend?
Palestinians look for survivors after an Israeli strike on the Gaza Strip in Rafah on Saturday,...
Hamas and Israel carry out first swap of hostages and prisoners as Gaza cease-fire begins
Two police officers saved a 97-year-old man from his burning house Thanksgiving morning. (KYW,...
Officers rescue 97-year-old man from burning home