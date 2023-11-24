The Game and The Wager: Michigan, Ohio governors place friendly wager ahead of Saturday showdown

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - While Saturday’s game between No. 3 Michigan and No. 2 Ohio State may not be friendly, the wager between the governors of the two states is.

On Friday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Governor Mike DeWine of Ohio placed a friendly wager for what is commonly known as “The Game.”

Traditionally, the wager consists of a gift package featuring sweets and treats made in the governor’s state. Gov. Whitmer is wagering Maize & Blueberry Gelato from Zingerman’s in Ann Arbor.

“The Game is a time-honored tradition that pits the Michigan Wolverines, the winningest team in college football history with over 1,000 wins from the best state in the Midwest against the Buckeyes,” said Gov. Whitmer, a Michigan State graduate and mother of two students at the University of Michigan. “Once again, I am proud to bet Governor DeWine some Michigan-made frozen treats. As the mom of two girls who bleed maize and blue, I can’t wait to cheer on the Wolverines this Saturday. Go Blue!”

For this year’s game, Gov. DeWine has bet peppermint stick, hot cocoa peppermint, and cow patty ice cream from Young’s Jersey Dairy in Yellow Springs and black raspberry chip ice cream from Graeter’s in Cincinnati.

“College football fans will have a great game to watch on Saturday as the 11-0 Ohio State Buckeyes face off against the 11-0 Michigan Wolverines,” said Gov. DeWine. “I am confident that Coach Ryan Day and The Ohio State Buckeyes will bring a win back to Ohio, so I am making a friendly wager of ice cream with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. O-H!”

Since 2011, when Michigan claimed victory, Ohio State won eight games in a row (2012-2019). Since the game was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, Michigan has won twice in a row - in Ann Arbor in 2021 and in Columbus in 2022.

This year, both teams are 11-0.

Previous gift packages Gov. Whitmer put up include:

A Detroit-style package consisting of Buddy’s Pizza, a dessert from Good Cakes and Bakes, and a case of Vernor’s (2022)

A bundle of Michigan-made cherry sweets from Cherry Republic in Glen Arbor (2021)

A box of goodies from Zingerman’s in Ann Arbor (2019)

Previous gift packages from Gov. DeWine include:

Buckeye Pizza from Adriatico’s on the OSU campus; Stewart’s Root Beer, which was founded in Mansfield, Ohio in 1924; and the iconic Jumbo Cream Puffs from Schmidt’s Sausage Haus in Columbus (2022)

An assortment of Ohio-made sweets, including cream puffs from Schmidt’s in Columbus, black raspberry chip ice cream from Graeter’s in Cincinnati, chocolate-covered pretzels from Malley’s in Cleveland, and buckeye candies from Marsha’s Homemade Buckeyes in Perrysburg (2021)

A basket of Ohio’s famous buckeye candies (2019)

The Game is back in Ann Arbor this year with a noon kick-off and can be seen on Fox.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.