Black Friday shopping kicks off in Mid-Michigan

“We’ve seen a change in traffic and buying patterns.”
Shoppers on the hunt for deals were seen all across Michigan on this Black Friday.(Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.)
By Amaya Kuznicki
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Retailers are kicking off the holiday season and slashing their prices for Black Friday, hoping to get customers in the shopping mood. At Menards in Lansing, there was a line outside the door Friday morning with customers waiting to enter.

“We’re always here at 5 o’clock. First ones in line today,” said Paul Miller, who is shopping for a cause: buying warm clothing and toys for Homeless Angels, a homeless shelter on Lansing’s westside. “That’s our mission is to help as many as those in need as we can.”

Stores across Mid-Michigan are offering discounts on everything from furniture to TVs.

“We have a little bit of everything,” said Josh Leppek, general manager of Menard’s in Lansing.

“The holiday season is all about the community and the team that makes this possible for the customers,” said Tibor Hantal, Meijer store director.

Black Friday may not look like it did decades ago, as online shopping continues to rise in popularity.

“We’ve seen a change in traffic and buying patterns,” said Leppek.

But people like Miller still look forward to the big day every year.

“Except for getting up at 4 o’clock in the morning and that’s the only bad part,” said Miller.

Retailers began taking ownership of the name Black Friday in the late 1980s as the opening bell for the holidays. Over time, it has turned into a sale that lasts longer than just one day, with some sales beginning as early as October.

