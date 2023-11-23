“Pay-it-forward” chain results in no adoption fees at Mid-Michigan shelter

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Mid-Michigan’s homeless animals are feeling the love.

The Ingham County Animal Shelter is celebrating “paws-giving” with donation drives filling up the lobby, and dog toys full of Thanksgiving foods.

On top of that, one person’s holiday giving turned into a holiday miracle for their adoptable pets. A ‘pay-it-forward chain’ resulted in no adoption fees at the shelter.

“It was so so sweet. All of our staff, it like tugged on our heartstrings,” said Hannah Page, with the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter, “One person sponsored all the dogs, another person sponsored the cats, and then another person who was coming in to adopt a cat found out that their cat was sponsored, and paid it forward to the next people and it basically started a chain.”

With unplanned sponsorships across the board for the first time ever, staff say it was a big morale booster and a very pleasant surprise.

“Stuff like this it really inspires me, and makes me grateful to be a part of this community,” said Page.

Adoptable animals are living large for the time being, thanks to community members like Barbra Polcyn organizing donation drives.

“We felt compelled to do something in the memory of our dog Harley. So it was a huge success, it’s amazing I was blown away,” said Polcyn.

“We just had a great time shopping, I know myself, I got a little carried away,” said Sal Durso, CEO of the Centennial Group where the drive was organized.

Feeling the holiday spirit, and spreading the love around.

Their adoptable pets include Riff, a puppy in need of ACL surgery on both legs. The shelter will cover surgery costs, but he needs a “fur-ever” home first.

They’re also seeking foster homes, to temporarily house pets while the shelter is closed for the holidays.

“So yeah, every single one of our animals is sponsored right now. Which is great. That way if anyone adopts, they can spend the money they would’ve spent on the adoption fee, spoiling them,” said Page.

All that’s left for the adoption process, is a $16 licensing fee that only applies to dogs. They’re hoping to get all pets a home for the holidays.

In total, sponsored pets included 14 dogs and 24 cats. They’re now down to nine dogs and 11 cats, which will last until all sponsored pets are adopted.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.