Mid-Michigan families making last minute purchases before Thanksgiving

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Customers at Meijer in Delta Township doing some last-minute shopping, getting the final few items they missed on a previous trip. All readying for Thanksgiving Day with some items for their meals being a little cheaper this year.

That 10-to-15-pound turkey, the main event of Thanksgiving dinner dropped 13% this year. However, ham saw a 5% increase and one of my favorite sides -- canned cranberry sauce is up 60%. Shoppers shared their Thanksgiving plans and what they spent on their meals.

“I’m going to my nephew’s house, and I got in on it, kind of a little late minute. So, all I have to bring is fruit and veggies,” said shopper Ursula Averill.

Another shopper, Sean Hankins says he paid “between 250-275, something like that.”

When asked was the price worth it he said, “definitely more expensive, is it worth it, yes, it’s a time to kind of reflect with your family. Give thanks to what you received, appreciate your life, appreciate your family.”

Americans spent about a billion dollars on Thanksgiving turkeys last year. And it looks like they’ll spend about the same amount this year. But the most important spending you can do this Thanksgiving is spending time helping others or being with the ones you love.

