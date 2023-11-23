Michiganders head to bars night before Thanksgiving holiday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Law enforcement is stepping up patrols as the alcohol flows on the busiest bar night of the year.

“I’m here with my buddy, my childhood friend before Thanksgiving, we’re having a couple brews,” said bar attendee Josh Baxter.

Pulling up a chair at the hometown bar, the night before Thanksgiving, it’s a holiday tradition for many people in Mid-Michigan. For people in Jackson, that hometown bar is Robin’s Roost.

“So early morning, we have the retiree crowd, and people getting off work coming for lunch. Until about 5:30 we slow down, then about eight o’clock is when the big rush comes in,” said owner Wendy Kinsora.

A packed bar also means packed roads, some of them made more dangerous by drunk drivers.

“So each drink you have, you go up .02 an hour,” Hillary Jenski, a Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy said.

At that rate, Deputy Hillary Jenski says it won’t take long to reach the legal limit for alcohol. Her night is spent making typical traffic stops and others that lead to the discovery of drugs or a charge of driving under the influence. Jenski says it’s easy to avoid with common sense.

“Even one drink, I wouldn’t drive after. I would call a family friend or an Uber just to keep yourself safe,” said Jenski.

“We have local taxi cab numbers behind the bar. Even the bartenders at the end of the night will give rides home,” said Kinsora.

Bar owners like Kinsora and deputies like Jenski are taking steps to keep people safe, making sure everyone is accounted for at Thanksgiving dinner.

