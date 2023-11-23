Advertise With Us

Man, woman held on $2 million bonds after being arrested during traffic stop

A traffic stop in North Carolina led to the arrests of James Faulkner Sr., 74, and Amber Taylor, 33. (Source: WITN)
By WITN staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 9:29 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - A man and woman have been arrested and are facing multiple charges in North Carolina.

WITN reports that a traffic stop led to the arrests of James Faulkner Sr., 74, and Amber Taylor, 33, last week.

According to Craven County deputies, they stopped a vehicle that was occupied by Faulkner and Taylor last Thursday for a registration violation.

During the stop, a police K-9 alerted deputies to the possible presence of narcotics in the car.

Authorities said they ended up finding various narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

Faulkner and Taylor were arrested and booked on $2 million bonds, deputies reported.

The 74-year-old is facing numerous charges that include trafficking heroin, intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver controlled substances along with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Taylor’s charges include trafficking heroin and opioids by possession, intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver controlled substances, identity theft, possession of drug paraphernalia along with resisting an officer.

Copyright 2023 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dee Ann warner, 52, went missing on April 25, 2021.
Arrest made in 2021 disappearance, murder of Lenawee County woman
More than 100 guns stolen in Michigan after store manager is forced to reveal alarm code
Fatalities reported in multi-car crash on Business 127 in Clinton County
Fatality reported in multi-car crash on Business 127 in Clinton County
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
2 dead after shooting at Lansing apartment complex

Latest News

In this photo taken from video provided by WKBW-TV, smoke billows from a checkpoint at the...
Fiery crash kills 2 at Niagara Falls’ Rainbow border bridge. Officials say no sign of terrorism
File image
The Psychology Behind Black Friday: Thrills, Obsessions and Strategies
The Flashfood app has helped Meijer divert 10 million pounds of food away from landfills and...
Mid-Michigan families making last minute purchases before Thanksgiving
Cooking a turkey
Cooking safety reminders in time for Thanksgiving