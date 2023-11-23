Advertise With Us

Kids paint snow plows in Ingham County

On Wednesday, a group of lucky kids got the chance to paint the new plows and honk the horns.
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Before long you’ll be seeing snow plows from the Ingham County Road Department on the streets.

This year, they’ll be sporting a new colorful look just in time for the snow to fly.

With snow in the forecast, the Ingham County Road Department had this to say:

“This being the first event of the year. just a reminder to drive safely and be aware there may be some black ice. Slow down and be prepared for winter weather conditions,” said Kelly Jones.

This was the first of an annual event.

