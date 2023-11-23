Cooking safety reminders in time for Thanksgiving

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Whether you’re roasting, frying, grilling, or smoking, cooking your Thanksgiving bird can be a dangerous process. If you haven’t taken your turkey out of the freezer to thaw this is your reminder. The kitchen will be one of the hottest places to be tomorrow, so News 10 wants to provide a few tips.

1. Don’t leave the kitchen when cooking.

2. Don’t leave your home when cooking your turkey even if it’s the only thing you’re preparing and check on it frequently.

3. Keep children away from hot stove tops and ovens.

4. Make sure knives are out of reach.

5. Test smoke alarms to make sure they are working.

And if you like a fried turkey, the Delta Township Fire Department had this to share.

“If they’re going to do anything like that to follow the manufacturer’s recommendations on the fryer that they’re using. But also, to do it outside of a structure, so don’t do it inside the garage. Make sure there is nothing flammable that’s in the area and make sure whatever you’re putting in the fryer is dried off so you don’t have an excess amount of water which could cause a lot of the overflowing of the deep fryer,” said Fire Inspector, Mike Ruster.

The National Fire Protection Association says Thanksgiving is the peak day for home cooking fires with over 1,000 fires reported in 2021. So be safe and don’t ruin your family dinner.

