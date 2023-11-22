WEATHER EXTRA: Good travel weather ahead!
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The rainmaker of Tuesday is now off to the east and we will get a chance to dry out for a few days. The weather should be good for travel by car across the Great Lakes region Wednesday and Thanksgiving. First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki has the details on our mid-week forecast.
ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 22, 2023
- Average High: 44º Average Low 30º
- Lansing Record High: 65° 1913
- Lansing Record Low: -2° 1880
- Jackson Record High: 67º 1908
- Jackson Record Low: 11º 1929
