Advertise With Us

WEATHER EXTRA: Good travel weather ahead!

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 8:14 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The rainmaker of Tuesday is now off to the east and we will get a chance to dry out for a few days. The weather should be good for travel by car across the Great Lakes region Wednesday and Thanksgiving. First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki has the details on our mid-week forecast.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here. If you have questions or comments, ask away and we’ll see your questions in real-time!

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 22, 2023

  • Average High: 44º Average Low 30º
  • Lansing Record High: 65° 1913
  • Lansing Record Low: -2° 1880
  • Jackson Record High: 67º 1908
  • Jackson Record Low: 11º 1929

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 100 guns stolen in Michigan after store manager is forced to reveal alarm code
Dee Ann warner, 52, went missing on April 25, 2021.
Arrest made in 2021 disappearance, murder of Lenawee County woman
2 dead after shooting at Lansing apartment complex
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
Caregiver charged in freezing death of 82-year-old Bath Township woman in 2022

Latest News

Lansing man charged in connection to 2-year-old dying from self-inflicted gunshot wound
Crews respond to house fire in East Lansing
Crews responded to a house fire in East Lansing early Wednesday morning.
Crews respond to house fire in East Lansing
Three homicides in three days have Lansing police searching for suspects, and the local...
Friendsgiving for crime survivors held in Lansing