WATCH: Lansing Police investigate report of shots fired on N High Street

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police is investigating a report of shots fired on N High Street on Tuesday.

Police responded to the report at the 1700 block of N High Street in Lansing on Nov. 21 at around 1:15 p.m. Officials said there were no injuries.

News 10 received a video from a viewer capturing the incident, as seen in the video player above.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

