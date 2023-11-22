WATCH: Lansing Police investigate report of shots fired on N High Street
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 2:10 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police is investigating a report of shots fired on N High Street on Tuesday.
Police responded to the report at the 1700 block of N High Street in Lansing on Nov. 21 at around 1:15 p.m. Officials said there were no injuries.
News 10 received a video from a viewer capturing the incident, as seen in the video player above.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.
