St. Johns marching band students prepare for Detroit parade

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - The St. Johns High School marching band is getting in some last-minute practice before they hit the streets of Detroit Thursday morning for the Thanksgiving Day parade.

“This has been months of preparation and hours and hours of practice,” said Roy Davis Jr., St. Johns Band Director.

Davis said the students practice through rain or shine, getting in their last-minute repetitions before the big day.

“You can tell everyone is super excited and just happy to be there,” said 11th grader Paige Newman.

Students will get a chance to march three miles down Woodward Avenue, doing what they love most.

“Big town. Lots of people, lots and lots of people,” said 10th grader Hudson Smith.

St. Johns High School has marched in the Detroit parade every other year since 1991. The only time they couldn’t participate was during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The first year we went was my junior year in high school and so that was a great opportunity and we’ve continued that tradition,” said Davis.

Davis was a graduate of St. Johns High School and he’s been a teacher there for 26 years.

“My ultimate goal is just to help and to have them be great people,” said Davis.

“I’ve made a ton of friends, a lot of friends, so they’re very special to me,” said 12th grader Isaac Jones.

If you miss the St. Johns marching band at the Thanksgiving Day parade on Thursday, you’ll have one more chance to see them before they wrap up for the year. Students will be marching in the St. Johns Christmas parade on the first Friday in December.

