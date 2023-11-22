Spartan Hockey With Another Big Series

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s hockey team has another big Big Ten series this week before getting a bye week next week. The Spartans are now ranked 7th in the national poll after a home sweep this last week end over then number one ranked Wisconsin. Michigan State leads the Big Ten with that sweep, but up next two games at Minnesota the defending Big Ten champ. The teams meet Friday night and Sunday afternoon. After the bye week the Spartans host Notre Dame December 8-9.

