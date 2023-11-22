Advertise With Us

Restaurant offers pre-paid meal tickets for those in need

As Thanksgiving approaches, Tres Hermanos Nunez is giving away meals that have been pre-paid. (Source: WSAZ)
By Andrew Colegrove and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KENOVA, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) – A restaurant in West Virginia is giving out free meals to customers who ask.

Inside Tres Hermanos Nunez, customers are greeted with a sign that reads: “If you’re hungry and have no money, these meals have been paid for in advance. God loves a cheerful giver.”

Pre-paid tickets hang from the sign for customers to choose from.

Anyone can take a ticket, hand it to a server and the kitchen will prepare the meal listed.

Restaurant manager Hipolito Salas explained that customers have been donating for the cause.

“We’ve got Thanksgiving coming up,” Salas said. “We’ve got Christmas, too. We’re just trying to help out a little bit.”

Salas hopes the restaurant is able to continue to provide the service through the end of December.

