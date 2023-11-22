Advertise With Us

Quiet weather on Wednesday and a preview of today’s top stories

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After a rainy Tuesday, our weather will be improving just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday. First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki has the Thanksgiving travel forecast for you and what you can expect during the holiday weekend. Plus, Taylor Gattoni has a look ahead at Studio 10, First at 4, and our 90 minutes of news on the News 10+ Digital Desk.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here. If you have questions or comments, ask away and we’ll see your questions in real-time!

