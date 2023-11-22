A new treatment could restore loss of smell after COVID

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Researchers said 60% of people who’ve had the COVID-19 virus have lost some of their sense of taste or smell. Now, there’s a new treatment for people suffering from long COVID that could restore those senses.

Testing negative after having the corona virus doesn’t mean the symptoms aren’t lingering.

“As you can see, I’m still sick. It just feels like this lingering minor cold symptoms at times, and sometimes severe.” Karenia Randle, of the Dykema Government Policy Practice Group said she had COVID in April 2022 and it caused her to lose her smell. She said it came back in less than a month but she’s still having health issues related to the virus.

“A lot of sinus issues. Brain fog – it just feels like, you know, how you normally think during the day and some processes take me a bit longer to gather.”

According to doctors, what Randle is experiencing is known as long COVID and happens when COVID is no longer in your body but the symptoms are.

MSU Professor of Medicine, Peter Gulick, previously told News 10 that long COVID symptoms are not usually fatal. “The main concern is if you start seeing patients starting to get admitted to the hospital again.”

Brain fog, shortness of breath, and chest pain are symptoms of long COVID, coupled with a loss of taste and smell. According to the Radiological Society of North America, by using an image-guided minimally invasive procedure, doctors may be able to restore the sense of smell in some patients.

Randle said she now lives with a notebook and leaves reminders for herself after having the virus. “So it’s just kind of being patient with your body and being patient with symptoms and understanding that one day these may all go away.”

