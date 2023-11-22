Mid-Michigan Matters: How to have an Alzheimer’s-friendly Thanksgiving

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Thanksgiving day is tomorrow!

As loved ones gather to create memories, there are sometimes family members who have a hard time with their memories.

Joining Mid-Michigan Matters today is Dr. Farha Abbasi with McLaren Greater Lansing’s Geriatric Psychiatry Unit. She explains how families can have an Alzheimer’s-friendly Thanksgiving.

You can watch the full interview in the player above.

