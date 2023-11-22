Mason Game On Bally Sports Plus

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Seven of the eight state championship high school football games this Saturday and Sunday will air on Bally Sports Detroit, all live. The Sunday 12:30pm division three final between Mason and Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central will air on Bally Sports Detroit Plus. The main Bally’s channel will air a Detroit Red Wings game. Mason has a 13-0 record and is seeking its first ever state football title.

