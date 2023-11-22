Lansing Police identify men who died after shooting at apartment complex

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The two men who died after a shooting Monday evening in Lansing have been identified.

At around 5 p.m. on Nov. 20, Lansing police officers were sent to the 3900 block of Hartford Road for reports of a shooting.

Officers discovered a 20-year-old man and a 30-year-old man with gunshot wounds. Both were declared dead on-scene.

Lansing police said the two men were identified as Casharie Lamb, 20, and Angelo Morrow, 30. Lansing Police originally stated Lamb was 22 but released a correction on Wednesday clarifying he was 20.

Lansing Police said they believe the incident was isolated between the two men, and there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

