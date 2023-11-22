Lansing man charged in connection to 2-year-old dying from self-inflicted gunshot wound

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Lansing man has been charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm following a complaint alleging the accidental discharge of his weapon led to a two-year-old child’s death.

Avis Damone Coward got out of a car at a Lansing gas station on Dunkel Road in October, leaving a two-year-old child and his mother in the car.

Officials said surveillance video showed that a minute later, a bullet hole appeared in the car window. The mother got out of the car holding her child, who had a gunshot wound on his face. As she got out of the car, officials said Coward’s gun fell out of the car. The child later died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. When Coward returned to the car, officials said he picked up the gun and put it back in the car.

(U.S. Department of Justice)

According to police, he ran from the scene but was eventually arrested.

The case was investigated by the Lansing Police Department, Michigan State Police, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

“This case is a parent’s worst nightmare. It’s heartbreaking and reinforces the importance of responsible gun ownership and safety storage,” said Detroit Field Division Special Agent in Charge James Deir. “A child should never be left alone with a gun. Leaving the gun at home in a secure gun safe or using a safety device, such as a gun lock, prevent tragedies like this. If you need a free gun lock or want additional information on secure firearm storage, contact the ATF Detroit Field Division.”

“I would like to thank U.S. Attorney Mark Totten and his team for standing firm on gun crime by charging Avis Coward for his role in the shooting death of a two-year-old in Lansing at a gas station in October,” said Lansing Police Chief Ellery Sosebee. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Michigan, Ingham County Prosecutor John Dewane, and the Lansing Police Department stand united in the effort to hold accountable those who commit gun crimes.”

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.