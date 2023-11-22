Jackson man sentenced to at least 50 years in prison on criminal sexual conduct charge

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A Jackson man will be spending the next at least 50 years behind bars after sexually assaulting a victim in 2019.

Paris Hobbs was sentenced on one count of criminal sexual conduct in the first degree and will spend 50 to 80 years behind bars. He is eligible for parole after 50 years.

Officials said this stems from an incident that occurred in Jackson in December 2019, where he sexually assaulted a victim.

“First, I want to thank Judge McBain. This is a very tough sentence and appropriate for the facts,” said Jackson County Prosecutor Jerard Jarzynka. “I also want to thank the City of Jackson Police Department for investigating this case. They did an excellent job. In particular, Detective R. Michael Klimmer did an outstanding job. Here, justice was served not only for the victim, but also for her family and our community.”

