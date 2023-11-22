Is Oregon State coach MSU’s top football target?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The website Footballscoop.com reports Wednesday Michigan State’s top target to become the next head coach is Oregon State’s Jonathon Smith. The Oregon State athletic director promptly issued a statement saying that the school is in negotiations with Smith on a contract extension. Smith’s team has an 8-3 season record heading into the regular season finale at Oregon. Oregon State just missed beating undefeated Washington last Saturday in its home finale, 22-20.

