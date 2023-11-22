Advertise With Us

Hunter shoots woman walking her dog, authorities say

FILE - A hunter in Wisconsin shot a woman in the abdomen, according to authorities.
FILE - A hunter in Wisconsin shot a woman in the abdomen, according to authorities.(MGN)
By Nick Viviani and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:02 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRIENDSHIP, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) – A woman who was walking her dog in Wisconsin on the second day of the gun-deer season was shot in the abdomen, according to a Department of Natural Resources official.

The 47-year-old woman needed to be flown via MedFlight to an area hospital where she is still being treated, DNR Hunter Education Administrator Lt. Mike Weber said.

According to the agency, she was shot while walking her dog on private property on Monday morning. The 62-year-old hunter told the DNR he thought the dog was an antlerless deer, so he fired.

DNR is still investigating the incident, Weber said. He says the man was disabled and Wisconsin has opportunities that would allow people with disabilities to hunt from their vehicles.

During the news conference, Weber offered a reminder to hunters about wearing blaze orange and fluorescent pink when in the woods.

He added that non-hunters should consider wearing those highly visible colors as well during gun-deer season.

Copyright 2023 WMTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 100 guns stolen in Michigan after store manager is forced to reveal alarm code
Dee Ann warner, 52, went missing on April 25, 2021.
Arrest made in 2021 disappearance, murder of Lenawee County woman
2 dead after shooting at Lansing apartment complex
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
Caregiver charged in freezing death of 82-year-old Bath Township woman in 2022

Latest News

Lansing man charged in connection to 2-year-old dying from self-inflicted gunshot wound
FILE - A mystery dog illness is going around and it may be difficult to determine if your dog...
Knowing if your dog has ‘mystery illness’ may be difficult, veterinarian says
Dee Ann warner, 52, went missing on April 25, 2021.
Arrest made in 2021 disappearance, murder of Lenawee County woman
The principal and three assistant principals of New Providence Middle School have been removed...
Tennessee middle school administrators allegedly show up drunk to school basketball game, school says