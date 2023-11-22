High school football season ends Sunday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The eight divisional state high school football championship games at Detroit’s Ford Field will be played this Saturday and Sunday. Next year, the old Friday/Saturday format returns. Michigan State’s Friday night game against Penn State caused the high school games to be moved back one day. Three mid Michigan teams are vying for titles all on Sunday and all back to back. Jackson Lumen Christi, the defending division 7 champ, faces Menominee at 9:30 am followed by Mason and Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central in division 3 at 12:30 and division five at 4pm finds Corunna against Grand Rapids Catholic Central.

