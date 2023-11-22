Advertise With Us

High school football season ends Sunday

football generic
football generic(Erik Drost / CC BY 2.0)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The eight divisional state high school football championship games at Detroit’s Ford Field will be played this Saturday and Sunday. Next year, the old Friday/Saturday format returns. Michigan State’s Friday night game against Penn State caused the high school games to be moved back one day. Three mid Michigan teams are vying for titles all on Sunday and all back to back. Jackson Lumen Christi, the defending division 7 champ, faces Menominee at 9:30 am followed by Mason and Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central in division 3 at 12:30 and division five at 4pm finds Corunna against Grand Rapids Catholic Central.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dee Ann warner, 52, went missing on April 25, 2021.
Arrest made in 2021 disappearance, murder of Lenawee County woman
More than 100 guns stolen in Michigan after store manager is forced to reveal alarm code
2 dead after shooting at Lansing apartment complex
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
Lansing man charged in connection to 2-year-old dying from self-inflicted gunshot wound

Latest News

The Wolverines and Spartans battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor...
Countdown to Kickoff For Michigan and Ohio State
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Is Oregon State coach MSU’s top football target?
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Spartan Hockey With Another Big Series
football generic
Mason Game On Bally Sports Plus