Governor Whitmer pardons Dolly Pardon the turkey - Gemma Proulx reporting

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Pardoning a turkey ahead of Thanksgiving is a holiday tradition here in Michigan.

On Wednesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer pardoned Dolly Pardon, an aptly-named bird.

Reporting on-scene is WILX’s smallest reporter, 9-year-old Gemma Proulx from Haslett.

You can see this adorable and heartwarming story in the player above.

