Advertise With Us

Governor Whitmer pardons Dolly Pardon the turkey - Gemma Proulx reporting

By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Pardoning a turkey ahead of Thanksgiving is a holiday tradition here in Michigan.

On Wednesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer pardoned Dolly Pardon, an aptly-named bird.

Reporting on-scene is WILX’s smallest reporter, 9-year-old Gemma Proulx from Haslett.

You can see this adorable and heartwarming story in the player above.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dee Ann warner, 52, went missing on April 25, 2021.
Arrest made in 2021 disappearance, murder of Lenawee County woman
More than 100 guns stolen in Michigan after store manager is forced to reveal alarm code
2 dead after shooting at Lansing apartment complex
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
Lansing man charged in connection to 2-year-old dying from self-inflicted gunshot wound

Latest News

Mid-Michigan Matters: How to have an Alzheimer’s-friendly Thanksgiving
Governor Whitmer pardons Dolly Pardon the turkey - Gemma Proulx reporting
Dolly Pardon the turkey gets pardoned - reported by Gemma Proulx
After a rainy Tuesday, our weather will be improving just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.
After a rainy Tuesday, our weather will be improving just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.
WILX Weather Website 11/22/2023
WILX Weather Website 11/22/2023