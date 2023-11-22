Advertise With Us

Gov. Whitmer sends letter calling for special election to fill vacant House seats

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:13 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer sent a letter to Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson on Wednesday calling for a special election to fill two vacant seats in the Michigan House of Representatives.

The recent election in November caused the vacancy of the two seats. State Representative Lori Stone, representing the 13th District, was elected mayor of Warren, and Representative Kevin Coleman, representing the 25th District, was elected mayor of Westland.

“The Michigan Legislature had one of the most productive sessions in Michigan history thanks to Michiganders who elected leaders, like state representatives Coleman and Stone, to get things done on the issues that make a real difference in people’s lives,” said Whitmer. “As we look ahead to 2024, these special elections will ensure that Michiganders in the 13th and 25th districts have representation in Lansing working for them as soon as possible. I look forward to working with the next representatives from these districts when voters elect them in the new year.”

The governor called for a special primary election on Jan. 30, 2024, and the general election on April 16, 2024.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dee Ann warner, 52, went missing on April 25, 2021.
Arrest made in 2021 disappearance, murder of Lenawee County woman
More than 100 guns stolen in Michigan after store manager is forced to reveal alarm code
2 dead after shooting at Lansing apartment complex
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
Caregiver charged in freezing death of 82-year-old Bath Township woman in 2022

Latest News

clouds with no leaves on trees
Quiet weather on Wednesday and a preview of today’s top stories
The Better Business Bureau has seen a 50% uptick in scams during the holiday season. ...
Nessel launches website, campaign to protect residents from holiday scams
Lansing Police identify men who died after shooting at apartment complex
Gov. Whitmer pardons ‘Dolly Pardon’
Jackson man sentenced to at least 50 years in prison on criminal sexual conduct charge