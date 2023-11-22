Gov. Whitmer pardons ‘Dolly Pardon’

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer will be pardoning a turkey on Wednesday to celebrate Thanksgiving.

Recently, Whitmer announced a contest to name the turkey, with the winning name Dolly Pardon.

This will be the second turkey pardoned since the governor took office.

