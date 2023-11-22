LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Three homicides in three days; it’s not the first time the city of Lansing has seen back-to-back acts of gun violence, but leaders in the community say they can only make change together.

As a local business owner and longtime Lansing resident, Melik Brown speaks from experience when he says acts of violence in the city of Lansing are always followed by community-wide shock and concern.

“The response is obviously concern; I think I can say that from talking to some people.” he said. “Sometimes shock as to some of these things that are happening.”

Happening this week, were two separate shootings that left three people dead on the city’s southwest side. On Saturday, Nov. 18, police said 35-year-old Shamika Parker was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head in a home on Averill Drive.

On Monday, Nov. 20, a 22-year-old man and a 30-year-old man were shot at the Waverly Place apartment complex on Hartford Road. It’s because of incidents like these that Brown uses his role as West Side Neighborhood Association Board President to encourage people to connect with each other to stay safe.

“As a neighborhood association, we are working to build a neighborhood watch...and being able to, I hope, get neighbors to talk to each other and get to know each other,” he said. “Get to know the person down the street, so that if something is going on that’s weird, you can know.”

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor and Lansing Police Chief Ellery Sosebee addressed the ongoing, and sometimes fatal, consequences of illegal guns in a press conference last week, where the two announced that the city would be seeking help from state lawmakers to crack down on gun violence.

“We’re doing a lot of work with our violent crime initiative to get them off the street,” Schor told News 10. “We’re doing a lot of work with Advance Peace and trying to do prevention work.”

In response to this week’s homicides, Schor issued the following statement to News 10:

“I continue to say that too many people have access to guns who shouldn’t. This latest shooting appears to be another example of two people deciding to use guns to settle a dispute, and it resulted in tragedy for both of their families. We need to prevent illegal guns from getting into the hands of those that would use them for violence, as well as taking illegal guns off the streets and out of the hands of criminals and people who just shouldn’t have them. As Chief Sosebee and I stated last week, we will continue to be aggressive and take guns off the streets from people that have them illegally, and cities need more tools from the state and federal governments.

I have done two events with the media in the last 5 days to talk about gun violence and steps we are taking to reduce this terrible epidemic. As a member of the national Mayors Against Illegal Guns, as well as the US Conference of Mayors National Advisory Board, I hear from other Mayors across the country about how gun violence is affecting cities across the country. Lansing isn’t alone. We will continue to talk and share ideas, united behind the goal of reducing gun deaths and violent incidents in our communities.”

Also, in a statement to News 10, Chief Sosebee addressed the gun violence-related deaths, saying, “The Lansing Police Department has been and will continue to make gun violence a top priority, as exemplified by our press conference last week and constant other events. LPD has consistently provided as much information as possible to the media when incidents happen. We will not compromise an investigation by prematurely giving out details of an incident unless we have some indication there is a threat to public safety.”

Even with groups like Advance Peace, the Mike 23 Foundation, and others working to prevent gun violence in Lansing, Brown said many people still don’t see past the bad reputation violence gives to neighborhoods like the west side; but violence doesn’t discriminate.

“People need to realize that crime happens across the world,” he said. “It doesn’t care what race you are. It doesn’t care what religion you are. It doesn’t care what gender you are. We have to take care of each other.”

