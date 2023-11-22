Ford battery Plant in Marshall pulls back on investment and jobs

Marshall, Mich. (WILX) - Electric Vehicles are expected to be the way of the future. That future may still be a little further away for the City of Marshall.

Ford announced Tuesday they plan to lower the cost of the new EV battery plant.

This announcement comes after the UAW agreement that ended the longest labor strike against the automaker.

The original plan would have provided the area with 2,500 jobs and an investment of over 3.5 billion dollars.

The 40% reduction will cut 800 of those jobs, reduce the size of the plant, and lose out on more then 1 billion of that investment.

Sue Damron the CEO of Schulers in downtown Marshall said she is still looking at the positive the plant will create for business.

Damron said, “It is still extremely exciting, I am not looking at it as 800 less jobs. I am looking at it being 1,700 jobs more then what we have right now.”

Even though local eateries and bars are excited about the new workforce in town, some local residents like Glen Kowalske say they wish the city would have asked before placing the big industrial site in Marshall.

“You know many of us feel like we don’t need that growth. I have lived in the area since 1987 and since then I feel like the city has actually prospered”, said Kowalske.

Many residents oppose the site and have serious concerns about the environmental impacts along the river where the building is located.

Kowalske said, “I am not against jobs, it is just how you place those jobs relative to the community.”

for now construction on the battery plant will resume with a lower level of production than previously expected.

