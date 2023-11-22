First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Happy Thanksgiving! If you are going to be traveling in the Great Lakes region today the weather is not going to be a concern. Locally we start today off with some sunshine. A cold front dropping through will stir up a few clouds that will pass over the area this afternoon. High temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 40s. Tonight colder air settles in with low temperatures in the low 20s. We should be clear to partly cloudy tonight.

Friday plan on plenty of sunshine, but the sun will not be warming us up much. High temperatures Friday will top out in the low 30s. Temperatures drop back into the teens Friday night. Saturday will be a mostly cloudy day with high temperatures in the mid 30s.

First Alert: Snow is possible on Sunday. A storm system moving through the northern Great Lakes may bring some snow to a good portion of Michigan Sunday. The computer models are still all over the place with snowfall totals, but most hold totals to an inch or less Sunday into Sunday night. Being early in the Winter weather season and increased traffic on the roads from Thanksgiving travel Sunday we could see some issues develop with the snow. High temperatures Sunday are expected to be in the mid 30s, but readings drop back into the mid 20s Sunday night. Be alert to possible slick roads in some areas Sunday and watch for updated forecasts as we head into the weekend, lots can change in the forecast in four days.

Most of next week will be rather chilly with high temperatures in the 30s and lows near 20º. We may warm back into the 40s next weekend.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 23, 2023

Average High: 44º Average Low 30º

Lansing Record High: 67° 1931

Lansing Record Low: -3° 1869

Jackson Record High: 69º 1999

Jackson Record Low: 4º 1956

